Felon questions his relationship with his fiery fiance after she blew up at her family

A felon who was recently released from prison is stunned by his fiancée blowing up at her family after her elderly relative let both of them move in with her while he is on probation.

Dylan, 30, from Chicago, Illinois, and his partner Heather barely knew each other before he went to jail. While she has stood by his side for the past five years, he is beginning to fear she is too much to handle now that he is no longer behind bars.

In a teaser from Friday night’s episode of We TV’s Love After Lockup, Heather’s outburst leaves the senior citizen who is on oxygen fearing that the constant arguing and excitement will cause her to be hospitalized.

It’s unclear what happened to cause the drama, but the preview clip starts with Dylan telling Heather he wants to show her something on his cellphone.

Heather sarcastically calls his actions ‘very nice’ and ‘so sweet’ as she storms out of the room, away from him and her family.

Dylan follows her, awkwardly leaving her two female relatives — presumably her mother and grandmother — in the living room, where they can hear their entire argument.

‘I really want to lay down. I don’t feel good,’ she insists.

As her family listens in, the senior citizen expresses her concerns about having the volatile couple live with her.

‘I cannot have the aggravation,’ she says. ‘I’m not going to go to the hospital.’

Heather continues to justify her actions by insisting that she doesn’t feel good.

‘I know, okay?’ Dylan says, trying to calm her down. ‘We’ll go in here and just chill and lay down for a second.’

‘We’re out there talking about you, babe,’ he then assures her.

The woman who appears to be her mother gets up and asks her if she can get her anything, which only angers Heather even more.

‘I would love to spend some time with my husband, ever in life, like just once, would be great,’ Heather hits back before walking into another room for privacy.

‘Babe,’ Dylan says, as he chases after her for a second time.

Dylan and Heather had only known each other for two weeks when he went to jail. They had never even had sex, but she faithfully stuck by his side for his entire sentence and visited him every weekend for five years.

Early on in their relationship, she revealed that she had gotten his name tattooed on her body in three different areas, which he found to be ‘borderline obsessive.’

He admitted that he was worried about what their relationship would be like now that he was out of prison, and it looks like he has reasons to be concerned.

In his testimonial, Dylan admits he’s appalled by his fiancée’s rude behavior.

‘Heather’s lucky enough to have extended family members that are willing to take in not just her but her felon fiancé,’ he says. ‘But instead of, you know, showing gratitude, she’s talking in a way I would never talk to any of my family members.

‘I’m absolutely speechless.’