Female sea captain hits back at troll who questioned her credentials by correcting his grammar

An American sea captain is going viral for her brilliant reply to a sexist commenter who questioned how she could do her job as a woman.

Captain Kate McCue, 42, who commands the Celebrity Edge cruise ship, addressed a recent comment on one of her TikTok videos in which a troll asked, ‘How can you be a captain? Your only a woman.’

McCue admitted that she usually just ignores remarks like these, but this time, she had to speak up — because in this day and age, she is ‘shocked’ that some people still don’t know the difference between the words ‘your’ and ‘you’re.’

McCue appeared on-camera in her uniform for the video, and plastered an image of the offending comment on the screen.

‘Normally when I’m scrolling through comments, and I see something like this, I totally ignore it and move on with my life, but I think it’s about high time that I address this.

‘It’s 2020, and in this day and age, I’m shocked that someone still doesn’t know the difference between “you’re” and “your.”

‘So, a quick reference: “You’re,” as in “you are” — like, “You are sexist,”‘ she patiently explains.

‘”Your” is something possessive. It belongs to you, like “your ignorance,”‘ she goes on.

‘But don’t worry, I’m here for you. If you need any more clarification, you can find me here, in my captain’s chair,’ she concludes, confidently settling into her seat.

Social media users have gone wild for her sassy response, calling it ‘brilliant’ and calling on her to be given a crown.

‘Queen sat in her throne,’ wrote one.

‘She really said, “Today, our final destination is your grave,”‘ quipped another.

‘This is the best: handling ignorance with not only confident class but a well-placed grammar lesson to boot. She totally deserves the Captain’s chair,’ yet another wrote.

In 2015, McCue because the first American woman — and fifth woman overall — to command a mega-cruise ship carrying more than 2,000 passengers when she took the helm of Celebrity Summit on it’s trip from America’s east coast to Bermuda.

She was in charge of the 91,000-ton vessel, which carries 2,158 passengers and 952 crew.

McCue told CBS at the time: ‘I think this is the greatest job in the world… traveling, meeting all these people, getting paid for it. It’s amazing.. and [I like] being the boss.’

McCue spoke in detail about what she did to beat the odds and break down gender stereotypes.

She said: ‘Everyone has a stereotypical idea of a captain and I’m missing some pounds. I don’t have entirely gray hair. I don’t have a beard or a parrot but I think when the guests meet me they’re pleasantly surprised.’

But she does following one maritime tradition: she has a tattoo of an anchor ‘to keep her grounded,’ as well as a compass rose and a ship’s wheel.

McCue says that she was inspired to follow her dreams by her dad, who told her that she could do anything when she first expressed an interest in sailing at the tender age of 12.

‘He said, ‘You can do anything you want in the world, including drive this thing,’ she said.

After her family took a cruise to the Bahamas, she set her sights on becoming a cruise director, and in 1996, she was on her way when she became a cadet at the California Maritime Academy.

There, men at the school outnumbered women 15 to one. But she kept going for her dreams, and spent nineteen years on 10 different ships in a variety of roles.

In March, McCue captained the Celebrity Edge when it set sail from Florida with the first ever all-female crew.

Part of the company’s Bridge the Gap initiative, which aims to better represent women in the industry, the trip coincided with International Women’s Day.