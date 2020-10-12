Femi Kuti Joins #SARSMUSTEND Protest

Music Legend Femi Kuti has joined other Nigerians in the ongoing protest calling for an end to police brutality by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The protesters are calling for an end to SARS, reforms in the police, the release of some of the protesters who were arrested by the police during last week’s protests, prosecution of the officers that killed these victims, and compensation for the families of the deceased.

They are also calling for an end to police brutality, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari should make the pronouncement disbanding SARS by way of an executive order.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has reacted to the outcry on the reform of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) promising to extensively reform the Force.

The President declared that the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is the first step to extensive police reforms by his administration.

“I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force.

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people,” President Buhari said.