Fetty Wap mourns his ‘twin’ brother’s death in an emotional tribute

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:49 EDT, 17 October 2020 | Updated: 12:46 EDT, 17 October 2020

Fetty Wap paid tribute to his late brother on Friday, the day after he was shot and killed in New Jersey.

The 29-year-old rapper revealed the death in an Instagram photo of himself with 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, whom he called his ‘twin.’

‘I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P… I failed you bro I’m sorry,’ he wrote.

‘I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s**t never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf,’ he continued.

In his Instagram Stories, Fetty told his friends and fans to ‘Stop asking me am I ok.’

‘No TF I’m not Ok,’ he wrote.

‘I done lost so many n****s that s**t was almost starting to feel normal … but my lil brother man,’ he continued in a second text post.

‘It feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling ….I know ya slogan “don’t cry for me slide for me” I just don’t know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t make sure you was ok …’

Depew, 26, was shot in the chest around 9 p.m. on Thursday night and driven by another man to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, according to the South Passaic Daily Voice. He died just a few hours later.

It is currently unclear if any suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder. Depew was the 22nd person killed by gunfire in Paterson so far this year.

Back in 2016, Fetty (real name: Willie Maxwell II) spoke about caring for his family in a chat with Trevor Noah for Interview magazine.

‘After the years of me trying to figure out what I wanted to do with myself, I knew I had to go back and fix some things. I can’t just be super-rich or whatever and not do the right thing,’ he said.

The Trap Queen rapper said that included watching out for ‘My mom, my father, my little sisters, and my brother…’

‘I don’t got that much family,’ he added.

‘I’m not really a family person. I just do my own thing. But I’ve just been spending time with my mom, especially since the [September motorcycle] accident happened,’ he continued.

‘I drive all the way down there to Georgia just to check up on her. You just get tired of being that person that you thought you were. I don’t feel no different. I see the music, because I made it. I don’t really see the fame.’

Family seemed to be his primary concern, and he said that fame ‘doesn’t mean anything to me.’

‘My plan was to make sure that my son would be good, and I have a daughter now, so now she’s included into the equation, and the work I do as Fetty Wap made me care,’ he said. ‘I don’t care about being Fetty Wap.’

The singer has a growing family of his own, including six children from different mothers.

In September of last year, he married the model Leandra K. Gonzalez in a private ceremony.