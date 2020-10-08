FG alerts motorists on total closure of 3rd Mainland Bridge from tomorrow

Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of the on-going repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge, the Federal Government, on Wednesday, said the Adeniji Adele and Adekunle section of the bridge would be totally shut for two days commencing from Friday, October 9, 2020.

It would be recall that FG, in collaboration with Lagos State Government shut and commenced phase repair works on the 11.8km bridge, precisely on July 24, 2020 to last for six months.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Joshua Popoola, who announced this in a statement, said the section of the bridge would be closed from midnight of Friday, October 9 to midnight of Sunday, October 11 to allow the contractor complete the first stage of casting works.

According to Popoola, “the contractor currently carrying out repair works on the bridge is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle to complete work.

“The total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints. This is to allow for setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.”

He added, “Due to the number of expansion joints to be cast on the closed section of the bridge and the traffic situation in Lagos State, especially during the week days; the casting of the expansion joints will be in two stages to ensure that the total closure is only at the weekends, when there is less traffic plying the route.”

“The section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana – Oworo will still remain open, and traffic can move from Ebute-Metta/ Adekunle to Iyana – Oworo and vice – versa,“ he said.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, however, assured residents not to panic, as adequate arrangement has been made to ensure seamless vehicular movement.

According to Omotoso, “Do not forget that at the beginning of repair works, residents’ panicked over possible gridlock with attendant hardship but it turned out not to be so at the end of the day.”

“There are alternative routes for motorists. We are working in collaboration with other Federal agencies such as Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Police, and also Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, to ensure effective and efficient traffic management during the closure. There is no cause for the alarm.”

Vanguard