FG approves N1.8bn for automotive equipment installations in six zones

By Franca Ochigbo, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved N1.8billion for National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), for procurement and installations of automotive mechatronics equipment in the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo disclosed this while briefing the press in Abuja, stating that the N1.8billion was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to Adebayo, the money would be expended in the procurement and installation of automotive, mechatronics equipment in special centres across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The fund, he said, would cover three pilot workshops and automotive service hubs initiated by the NADDC.

According to the minister, the project which is connected to the kind of vehicles being manufactured round the world today, “we need training institutes that will train our mechanics and our youths how to maintain and service these vehicles.”

Also speaking, the Director General, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu assured that the seven Automotive Training Centres would impact skills and create more jobs in line with the government directive of lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty.

Jelani said the three Automotive Hubs being constructed in Sokoto, Ondo and Imo states would be equipped with all the necessary equipment and highly professional staff who will be able to diagnose any vehicles, maintain or repair it.