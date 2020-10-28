fg-declares-thursday-public-holiday

The Nigerian Government has declared Thursday, October 29, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-il-Maolud, an Islamic celebration dedicated to the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Nigerian Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, at this moment, to abhor violence, lawlessness, wantonness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country most recently, stressing that Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, he urged all Nigerians & the youth, in particular, to embrace peace and cooperate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led-Administration in its effort to build a virile nation, which all citizens can be proud of.

Aregbesola, who described the youth as the hope and future of the nation, advised them further to deepen democracy and not dampen it.

He urged that it is with more democracy that Nigeria can overcome its challenges, noting that the challenges of nationhood the country faces can be surmounted through the democratic process.

