FG extends COVID-19 National Response third phase by four weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of third Phase of the National Response to COVID-19 by four weeks with effect from Monday.

According to the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, the extension is due to exigencies, including celebration of Nigeria’s independence.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who said this yesterday in Abuja, added that the President approved further relaxation of restrictions in the third phase of the response, while maintaining key limitations to curb the risk of spike in coronavirus cases.

According to him, the PTF also proposed recommencement of all outdoor activities, including football league, sustaining the midnight-4am curfew nationwide and removal of the limitation on civil servants allowed at workplaces.

Mustapha said over 27,000 passengers had arrived in Nigeria since the resumption of international flights.

He said the PTF had finalised arrangements to test additional 100,000 at the various National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ) orientation camps when they reopen.



​



According to him, statistics have shown that the pandemic is not slowing down globally, adding that the number of recorded cases in Nigeria have remained between 100-200 daily in the last four weeks with a progressive fall in fatality rate to 1.9%.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the second wave of COVID-19 was inevitable, adding that avoiding it depended on all Nigerians.

