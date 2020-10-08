FG files terrorism charges against Delta community attack suspects

The Federal Government has filed a three-count criminal charge against seven persons, alleged to have been involved in the 2017 killing of an indigene of Idumuje-Ugboko Community of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

The seven defendants were said to have connived with others, now at large, in May 2017 to unleash terror on the community by burning houses and killing one Cyprian Kumaorun within the community.

The defendants as named in the charge are: Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku.

The matter was fixed for hearing on October 8 but proceedings did not go on because the court did not sit.

In the document attached to the charge, the prosecution is expected to call 14 witnesses to give evidence during the trial.

The three -count charge filed by Shuaibu Labaran, an Assistąnt Chief State Counsel reads in part: ”That you, Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko Alias Uwadiegwu and Emeka Bidoku Alias Onyeboundle of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha Norih Local Government Area of Delta between May 18 and 25, 2017 at ldumuie-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, within the jurisdiction of this court, did conspire with others still at large to commit acts of terrorism.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

“That you, Nwochie Light, Aikhomo Omezi, Okey Ifejoku, Godwin Aniemeke, Nonso Omefe, Dennis Nwoko and Emeka Bidoku of ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta between May 18 and 25, 2017 at ldumuje-Ugboko Community, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta within the jurisdiction of this court, did commit an act of terrorism, in that you and others still at large participated in an attack on members of ldumuje-Ugboko Community and killed one Cyprain Kumaorun.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(e) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.”

The matter pending before Justice Okon Abang was adjourned to a date that will be communicated to counsel.(NAN)

