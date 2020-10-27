fg-gets-committee-to-address-endsars-protests-fall-out

Falz at the #EndSARS protest

The National Executive Council (NEC) has inaugurated a committee to address issues arising from the nationwide EndSARS protests at the federal and state levels.

NEC took the decision yesterday after more than four hours of deliberation at an emergency meeting in Abuja.

The committee will engage the youths, representatives of civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders on employment, social safety programmes, and national unity, among other issues of concern.

Governors representing the six geo-political zones are members of the committee chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who presided over the meeting. They include governors of Sokoto, Borno, Niger, Ondo, Ebonyi, and Delta states.

Governors, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Inspector General of Police (IGP), representatives from the military, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) were at the meeting.

The committee, which is to start work immediately, will develop a comprehensive framework under the auspices of the council that will coordinate actions to be taken by both the federal and state governments to examine the fundamental issues underlining the protests and arrive at effective solutions, including how to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

While supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the nation’s security services, the NEC also commended the police and security agencies for their handling of the disturbances in some states of the federation, while restating its unequivocal belief that most Nigerian security personnel were law-abiding and capable of restoring law and order in the country.

