FG grants 7 star global airlines operating license

By Dayo Mustapha

The Federal Government has granted 7 star Global hanger license to operate the first African premium airline.

With the Airline Transport License (ATL), the first private independent aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) firm in West Africa said it was prepared to operate fixed and rotary wings.

Its Managing Director, Isaac Balami, told reporters on Friday at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos the airline will deliver world class aviation services with customer satisfaction as its selling point.

The former President of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) said: “The Airline is established to bring perfection into the aviation industry as we target zero incident and zero accident.

“We understand there is no parking space in the air, therefore safety is our watch word.

“We aspire to be the safest airline the in the world providing excellent service.

“At 7 Star Global Airlines, we promote teamwork, culture and dignity within our diverse workforce.”

Balami said the birth of the airline in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic was remarkable.

He said the airline will operate five helicopters and 10 E-145 jets.

While the five helicopters are at the company’s hangar in Lagos, he informed the company will take delivery 3 E-145 jets in few weeks to start business.

Before the issuance of the ATL, 7Star global hangar had hangar situated at MM2 domestic wing with ample space to accommodate 15 aircrafts.

Balami explained: “The airline will enjoy the services of the Maintenance, repair and overall (MRO).

“7 Star global hangar is fully equipped to do aircraft line and heavy maintenance, including aircraft wheels and brakes, upholstery and general fixed operations (FBO) services.”