FG imposing burdens on States without consultation – Wike

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has accused the Federal Government of imposing fresh financial burdens on states without consultation.

Wike, who spoke on the new salary scales approved for teachers by the Federal Government, said while it was good to give teachers special attention because of their strategic roles in the society, such policy should be properly implemented.

He insisted that the pronouncement on a new salary scale for teachers would create crisis for the educational system and wondered why the Federal Government refused to give attention to the clamour of states for a new revenue-sharing formula.

Maintaining there was an obvious need for the review, the Governor said: “Instead, the Federal Government is imposing a new financial burden on the States without consulting them. While it is good to give teachers a new salary scale, it is also important not to politicise such a sensitive issue”.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, said the Governor spoke when the board of the College of Medical Sciences of the state’s university visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike promised his administration would provide basic infrastructure to make the college one of the best in the country.

He said government would ensure students admitted into the college enjoy uninterrupted academic activities.

He said: “The students will not be stagnated because the school will be made fully functional with both infrastructure and learning equipment.

“We are setting up the basic foundation for you to build on. The Medical College is my dream and I will provide everything required to make sure it is fully functional.

“It is very expensive to run a Medical College but we are not deterred. We shall build the hostels as requested as soon as we get the designs.