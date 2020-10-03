FG increases international airlines capacity to 200 passengers from Oct 2

The Federal Government has increased available seats on the flights of international airlines to 200 passengers per aircraft operating into the two designated airports, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

He communicated the approved capacity increase to all foreign airline operators flying Into Nigeria’ through the Air Operators Letter (AOL) dated Oct. 2, 2020, which is also the effective date of the updated flight schedules.

Nuhu said, “Following the partial resumption of international flights approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the subsequent request for additional flight frequencies by airlines, an updated flight schedule is hereby given.

“The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the new update is to see on the average, 2,200 passengers daily, while the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is to witness averagely, 1,400 passengers on daily basis. A total of 25, 200 seats per week is now available to foreign carriers to sell.’’

Nuhu encouraged the operators to follow the prescribed health protocols.

“You shall ensure that all flight operations are conducted in compliance with COVID-19 Health protocols as issued by Aeronautical and Public Health Authorities.’’

He said British Airways, Middle East Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, RwandAir, Africa World Airlines, Asky, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Delta Airlines, and Egypt Air were the currently approved carriers to operate into the country.

“With this new development, airlines are bound to make more sales.

Vanguard