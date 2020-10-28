‘fg-not-building-any-airport-in-anambra’

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Following reports that the Federal Government was planning to build 10 new airports across the country, including one in Anambra, the state government said, on Wednesday, that the cargo airport under construction in the state is solely being funded by the current administration in the state.

The state government, through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, said that since the report of the Federal Government’s new airports, it had been inundated with inquiries by Nigerians about a supposed claim by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, before the Senate committee on Aviation that the Federal Government was building 10 airports in the country, including one in Anambra State.

In a statement in Awka, Adinuba said: “The Federal Government is not building any airport in Anambra State, even though it appreciates the need for an airport in the state given the huge population and the universally-acknowledged dynamism of the people who constantly travel around the world.

“Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area is being developed solely by Anambra State government.

“The Federal Government has been very cooperative in developing the airport. The state government, for instance, has been working closely with the Federal Civil Aviation Authority (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“On October 5, Governor Willie Obiano, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House in Abuja, visited Minister Sirika, where they discussed progress on the airport.

“James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Aviation, subsequently issued a statement with the caption ‘Sirika lauds Gov Obiano as Anambra Cargo Airport Ready in April 2021’.

“The minister said that the project will positively impact on the economic development of the state and the South-East region as a whole and that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies will always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such projects in order to ensure that all internationally set standards are met.”

VANGUARD