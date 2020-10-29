fg-partners-benue-government-to-construct-500-housing-units

Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Government in collaboration with the Federal Government is to build 500 units of two and three-bedroom flats in the state.

The intervention is aimed at closing the gap in the housing deficits in the states.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi made this known in Makurdi while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council, EXCO, meeting presided by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Mrs Addingi stated that the Ortom administration had taken the issue of housing seriously as it would ease the problem of accommodation for many families.

She said “the federal government had asked that 500 units of houses be built in the state. The houses would be two and three bedrooms and it would be carried out in collaboration with the state governments and Family Home Funds Limited.

“Benue State government has agreed that a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, be entered into and the terms and conditions be specified so that the houses can be built in the state,” she said.

Mrs Addingi noted also that the EXCO had also approved over N109 million contract for the installation of traffic lights at six locations in Makurdi, the state capital.

She stated that the traffic lights some of which had already been installed would be located at Tito Junction, University of Agriculture junction, David Mark bye-pass junction, Balcony Junction, Katsina-Ala street junction and B Division junction.

Vanguard News Nigeria.