FG partners Samsung on welding skills

Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) is collaborating with the Federal Government and Nigerian Institute of Welding (NIW) to train Nigerians in the acquisition of welding skills to enhance the global competitiveness of Nigerians.

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has approved SHIN’s proposal to host the first-ever National Welding contest to be sponsored by the Ministry.

According to a statement by SHIN, the global shipbuilding giant had proposed a plan to host Nigeria’s first National Welding Contest during its recent meeting with the Minister of Science and Technology.

The statement noted the Minister has officially approved the proposal that will put Nigeria on the global list of countries under Worldskills Welding Olympic.

“SHIN will not only host Nigeria’s first National Welding Contest but also offer job opportunities to winner/talented participants to secure the workforce for its next project. From the contest, the winner will be trained to participate in the 2021 Worldskills Olympic, proudly representing Nigeria to compete with other participants from other countries.

“The first-ever National Welding Competition will be hosted for two days by SHIN, SHI-MCI, and the NIW (Nigerian Institute of Welding) in the first quarter of 2021,” the statement explained.

About 60 participants – 37 selected participants, 13 judges/staff, 10 officials- will be fairly considered and selected from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also expected to attend are representatives of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Labour and Employment; Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria

The statement further disclosed the contestants, who will be between 17 and 21, will be tested in Groove Welding; Fillet Welding, and Groove Welding- Pipe.

1st Prize Winner goes home with N1,000,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung smartphone (N360,000N); 2nd Prize Winner: N500,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung Smart Watch; 3rd Prize Winner: N300,000, Certificate/Medal and Samsung Smart Watch; 4th Prize Winner: N200,000, Certificate/Medal and two Auto-protected Welding Helmet; 5th Prize Winner: N100,000, Certificate/Medal and two Auto-protected Welding Helmet.

Five winners will be qualified to compete to be selected as participants in the 2021 Worldskills Olympic, where one contestant will emerge successfully.

They will also receive interview opportunities to work for SHI-MCI.

All participants selected to participate in the National Welding Contest will be paid a transportation fee of N20, 000; meal and accommodation as well as souvenirs.