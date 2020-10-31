fg-seeks-european-council-backing-for-okonjo-iweala

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday held a videoconference with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, during which the latter reiterated Europe’s support for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

President Buhari is leading Nigeria’s charge for Okonjo-Iweala to emerge as the first African woman WTO DG.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said President Buhari thanked the European Council for its support for Nigeria’s candidate.

Other issues discussed during the conference bordered on debt relief for Africa, EU-African relations and recharge of the Lake Chad, which has currently shrunk to less than one-third of its usual size, throwing the 130 million people who depend on the lake into dire straits.

Recharge of the Lake Chad is an issue Buhari has vigorously canvassed for at diverse global forums in recent times.

