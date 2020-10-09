FIDA sensitises security personnel on Administration of Criminal Justice Law

The Plateau Chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has organised a sensitisation workshop for security personnel on effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in the state.

Mrs Mary Izam, Chairperson of the association in the state, who spoke at the event in Jos on Friday, said the workshop was aimed at equipping the personnel of the security outfits with the provisions of the law.

The security agencies are: Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS),

She said that the workshop would also enable the personnel to ascertain their roles as provided by the law for its smooth implementation.

“The rationale for the exercise is to inform the personnel of the Police Force and that of the Correctional Service on the contents of ACJL, which has been domesticated and passed in Plateau.

“In the law itself, there are different roles and responsibilities prescribed for the Police, Correctional Service, Judges both at the High and lower courts, lawyers and a host of others.

“So, we are here today to notify the security personnel of their different duties as enshrined in the law for its effective implementation.

“The law is currently at its implementation stage. So, relevant stakeholders need to be sensitised to enable them flow with it,” Izam said

The chairperson explained that ACJL was a procedural law, which prescribed procedures for trial in criminal matters.

She noted that the law had replaced the Criminal Procedure Code and Criminal Procedure Act of Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria, respectively.

“There used to be different procedural laws for North and South but the ACJL has harmonised them and it can be used anywhere in the country,” she said.

Izam said the workshop was organised in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation.

