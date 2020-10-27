Daily News

FIFA president Infantino tests positive for coronavirus

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for the coronavirus, the football’s ruling body said on Tuesday.


FIFA said that Infantino has mild symptoms and is already isolated.

He should now remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.

According to FIFA, everyone who has been in contact with Infantino has been informed about his test result.

As the coronavirus infection rates are increasing again in Europe, football has been also affected with fan bans and game cancellations.

(dpa/NAN)

