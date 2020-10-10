Finally, Burna Boy joins #EndSARS protest

By David Royal

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has finally joined the EndSARS protest that has lasted for four days across Nigeria.

Hundreds of people including Nigerian celebrities have been protesting against alleged police brutality in the country.

Anger has been brewing on social media with the citizens calling on the government to put an end to the injustice allegedly perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force by dissolving the SARS unit.

Joining the protest on Twitter, Burna wrote: “I have taken the past week to gather my thoughts. I usually respond to these matters with my emotions and frustrations. This time I have chosen to ignore the attempts; well-meaning or derogatory to draw me out. This is not and should not be about me. It is about a fundamental problem that affects us all Nigerians, as Africans, and as human beings.

“The state of our country, Nigeria, is tricky; it has been from before I was born. My greatest concern in all of this is that SARS will end now as it allegedly has several times in the past (I recall giving calls to end SARS during my USA tour in April 2019 and morph into a different entity down the line with a different form or a different name. In my opinion, abolishing the unit is a definite first step but we cannot afford to stop there.”

The singer added, “I have created a sub-fund under my charity- The Reach called (@ProjectProtectng) to help protesters that are wrongfully harmed/arrested by SARS during and after these protests. This is a fund for the people by the people.”