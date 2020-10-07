Fines for people who travel between counties being considered by Government

The Government is considering introducing graduated fines for those who travel between counties for non-essential reasons following a meeting of senior officials this morning.

Officials have warned of a “huge increase” in those applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) with warnings that the figures could increase by 60,000 by Friday with the entire country now on Level 3 of the Government’s plan to deal with the pandemic.

A Covid-19 oversight group, which consists of the most senior civil servants in each Government department, met on Wednesday morning to consider enhanced enforcement of restrictions across business, education and wider society.

A senior source confirmed that the group examined graduated fines for those travelling between counties for non-essential reasons.

Sources said that the level of fines had not yet been set but that it would be enough to be a “deterrent” for those contemplating flouting the domestic travel restrictions.

The group also discussed new plans for an emphasis on compliance across shopping centres, sports and gyms.

Third level education will also be further examined in terms of compliance. It was agreed at the meeting that there would be more concentrated messaging on social distancing and non-congregated settings.

Officials also discussed a “huge increase” in those applying for the PUP. Estimates of increases up to 60,000 by Friday alone were suggested by senior sources. An economic overview was given warning of the “deep impact” new restrictions were having on the hospitality sector.

The group also discussed concerns around nursing homes and increasing rates of infection.

The oversight committee is chaired by the State’s most senior civil servant Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser. Its role is to “provide advice to Government on the strategic economic and social policy responses to the management of the disease and to consider the Nphet advices”.