Breaking News

Fintan O’Toole: Catholicism is right at the heart of epic US presidential election

By
0
Post Views: Visits 114

Joe Biden has repeatedly characterised the US presidential election as a “battle for the soul of America”. But it is, much more specifically, a battle for the soul of Catholic America. On the one side, Biden, if elected, would be only the second Catholic president – and he models himself very obviously on the first, John F Kennedy.

On the other, Donald Trump, after he nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the supreme court created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, claimed that “the Catholic Church is very well united on this. They are so thrilled that Amy has been chosen.”

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Passengers into Ireland not monitored over 14-day movement restriction, department says

Previous article

Trump treated in hospital with experimental medicines for Covid-19 symptoms

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News