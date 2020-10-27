fintan-o’toole:-knock-knock-joke-on-house-parties-is-a-covid-charade

Knock, knock. Who’s there? The garda. The garda who? The garda who has come to tell you that the party going on in this house is illegal and you had better send everyone home immediately or face the full rigours of the law.

Who do you wish to speak to? The occupier, as defined by section 3 of the Health Amendment Act (2020), which is to say, a person who (i) resides in the dwelling, and (ii) is the owner of the dwelling. Not me, mate, sorry.