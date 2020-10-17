Fintan O’Toole: Trump has failed to restore blue-collar America’s lost paradise

President who promised to bring back coal oversaw its steepest ever decline
The rate of US coal industry’s decline under Donald Trump has been much steeper than it was under Obama. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Paradise is lost again. The late, great John Prine wrote a lament about the place in western Kentucky where his parents came from. It is actually called Paradise. In the early 1960s, the Peabody coal company moved in: “Then the coal company came with the world’s largest shovel/ And they tortured the timber and stripped all the land. . .”
And in February 2020, the vast Paradise coal mine closed for good – under the president who swore that: “We’re going to put our miners back to work.”
