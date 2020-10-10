Fintan O’Toole: Trump has not sacrificed himself for his people. Quite the opposite

In May 1998, when HIV was still a deadly virus, Donald Trump discussed the threat of infection with the radio shock jock Howard Stern. Neither man seemed even to consider the question of whether he might infect his sexual partner – the question was exclusively the other way around.

Stern put it to Trump that he might say to a woman: “Look, you’ve got to go take a medical test before I do you.” Trump agreed, but added that “the problem is that sometimes your own chemicals take over and you can’t wait”.