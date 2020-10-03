Breaking News

Fintan O’Toole: Trump’s biggest political achievement is his alliance with Catholic America

By
0
Post Views: Visits 123

Joe Biden has repeatedly characterised the US presidential election as a “battle for the soul of America”. But it is, much more specifically, a battle for the soul of Catholic America. On the one side, Biden, if elected, would be only the second Catholic president – and he models himself very obviously on the first, John F Kennedy.

On the other, Donald Trump, after he nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the supreme court created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, claimed that “the Catholic Church is very well united on this. They are so thrilled that Amy has been chosen.”

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Hard times ahead unless Covid-19 policy is seriously revamped

Previous article

Life after Keelin: ‘Everything else up to that one bad thing was amazing’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News