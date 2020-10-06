Breaking News

Fintan O’Toole: Trump’s illusion of immunity has been exposed by the virus

By
0
Post Views: Visits 1

“There are some who would have thought him mad. His followers felt that he was not. It was necessary to hear and see and touch him to be sure he was not.” – Edgar Allan Poe, The Masque of the Red Death (1842)

In his admiring memoir, Team of Vipers, Cliff Sims, a former assistant to the US president, describes the system of authority at Donald Trump’s White House. It is that of not a managerial hierarchy but a royal court in which everything revolves around the person of the monarch: “The real org chart . . . was basically Trump in the middle and everyone he personally knew connected to him – like a hub and its spokes.”

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Time For Partey! Arsenal Sign Atletico Madrid Midfielder

Previous article

After Brexit: Rosslare port in talks for new daily direct ferry to Continent

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News