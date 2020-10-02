FIPS Multilinks launches C of O titled residential, commercial Estate in Ibeju Lekki

FIPS Multilinks, a real estate development, management, and marketing company, has launched its latest real estate development, Penfield estate, in Ibeju Lekki for residential and commercial housing projects.

Penfield Estate is a premium residential and commercial development with a C of O title located at Olomowewe town in Ibeju-Lekki, off the Lekki Coastal road neighboring the Dufil prima factory, Adron Homes’ Rehoboth Gardens and the popular Dangote Refinery in Ibeju Lekki.

The Ibeju Lekki community recently recorded massive developmental activities as Dangote Refinery sets to commence operations in early 2021 and infusion of over $221m equity funding from China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in the Ibeju Lekki Deep Seaport to fast track its construction with commencement of operations billed for 2022.

With anticipation of a high influx of labour force towards the axis, property developers have begun launching residential properties as housing and investment options for potential residents and savvy investors respectively, and also commercial properties for businesses looking to set up logistics or warehousing operations within the highly industrial district.

Chief Executive Officer of FIPS Multilinks, Oladele Oluwatobi, said the company is positioning its project to attract eagle-eyed investors.

He said the project is targeted at property investors, corporate workers and companies looking to build warehouses and logistics around the axis.

He assured FIPS Multilinks is committed to providing affordable land and houses to Nigerians with verifiable titles that guarantee safe and healthy investment.

“Penfield Estate comes with a C of O and is completely free from Gov’t acquisition and any form of encumbrance.

“It is a guaranteed low-risk, high returns real estate investment and will be constructed with the integration of eco-friendly materials and to international standards,” he added.

Plots are currently available at Penfield Estate in 300sqm plot size and for 600sqm plot size with flexible payment plans for investors.

General Manager, Mr Olaide Abimbola, shared on the economic benefits the rapid development of Ibeju-Lekki has brought to neighbouring settlements like Epe and encouraged investors to take advantage of the offerings of their other estates Royalville phase 1 in Imokun town and Royalville Phase 2 Ilara.