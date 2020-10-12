Fire burns mother, baby, others in Rivers

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Fire, which broke out on Monday morning at the Nembe waterfront, in the Port Harcourt old township area, Rivers has burnt a woman, her baby, and many others.

It was learnt the inferno started at about 9 am and razed an entire building and many shops before it was put out by the state fire service and some brave youths in the area.

Though the source of the fire was still unclear, an eyewitness said the victims were rushed to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The source, who identified himself simply as Peter, said many youths, who initially tackled the fire before the arrival of the firefighters suffered various degrees of burns.

He noted no life was lost in the chaos but said properties worth millions were destroyed.

He said: “The fire started around 9 am today, a woman and a baby inside the building that was severely affected were burnt and have been rushed to RSUTH, although their case was serious, they survived.

“Several of us who were fighting the fire from spreading got burnt too, my right hand and face is hurting me as we speak. The fire service people came and took over from us and quenched the fire, we thank God for everything”.