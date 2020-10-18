Fire Guts 18 Shops In Osogbo, Owners Cry Out

A fire outbreak has gutted at least 18 shops in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the owners had gone home.

Although the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, officials of the federal and state fire service were immediately deployed to prevent it from spreading further.

Shop and property owners who lost valuables worth millions of naira have now called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

More to follow.