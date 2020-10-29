fire-gutted-18-rooms,-eight-toilets-in-kano-nursing-school

Agency Reporter

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that 18 rooms and eight toilets razed in the Wednesday night fire at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kano.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, Public Relations Officer of the Service, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammed said that the Service received a distressed call from one Ibrahim Bashir of a fire outbreak at a students’ hostel in the school.

He said the fire started at about 6:37 p.m. gutted the upper floor of the building destroying 18 rooms and eight toilets.

The spokesman said that a team of firefighters were deployed to the scene who extinguished the fire, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

Muhammad enjoined residents to keep fire buckets, blankets, and extinguishers at home to curtail fire incidents.

He added that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

