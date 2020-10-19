Fire razes five shops in Akure

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Belongings worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a morning fire that razed five shops and a building at Odofin lane, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Witnesses said fire fighters arrived late on the scene of the incident.

They said the fire could have been contained if the firemen had arrived the scene earlier.

Ms Faith Abidakun, a shop owner, said she was called that the building was engulfed in flames, but nothing could be salvaged for her.

She said: “The fire destroyed goods in my shop. I am left with nothing. I don’t know what to do now.

“I am begging our governor to assist us, we are left with nothing.”