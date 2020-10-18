Fire razes five shops in Akure

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Properties worth millions have been destroyed in an early morning fire that razed five shops and a building located at Odofin lane, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Witnesses said firefighters arrived late at the scene of the incident.

They said the fire could have been contained if the firemen had arrived at the scene much earlier.

Ms. Faith Abidakun, a shop owner, said she was called that fire had engulfed the building but nothing could be salvaged for her.

Abidakun said: ” The fire destroyed all the goods in my shop. I am left with nothing. I don’t know what to do now.

“I am begging our Governor to assist us, we are left with nothing”.