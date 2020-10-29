fire-razes-kano-nursing-school

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that 18 rooms and eight toilets were razed in a Wednesday night fire at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kano.

Said Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Mr Muhammed said that the service received a distressed call from one Ibrahim Bashir of fire outbreak at a students’ hostel in the school.

He said the fire started at about 6:37 p.m. and gutted the upper floor of the building destroying 18 rooms and eight toilets.

The spokesperson said that a team of firefighters was deployed to the scene who extinguished the fire, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

He enjoined residents to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers at home to curtail fire incident.

He added that the cause of the fire is being investigated.