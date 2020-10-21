Breaking News

Fire Service Officials No Where To Be Found As Hoodlums Set Lagos VIO, Road Safety Offices Ablaze (VIDEO)

An irate mob suspected to be hoodlums have set the Lagos state command of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in the Ojudu area of Lagos on fire.

Amateur videos shared online showed cars and properties in the premises which also houses the Federal Road Safety Command (FRSC) destroyed and burnt.

However, despite the fire that has razed major facilities in the state, the officials of the Fire Service (both state and federal) are nowhere to be found.

