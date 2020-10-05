Firearms issuance to FSARS to be regulated, Edgal says

Imohimi Edgal

In line with directives of the Inspector-General of police on measures to curb the excesses of policemen attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (FSARS), and other tactical units, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Imohimi Edgal, Monday, embarked on measures towards implementing the police boss’s directives.

Edgal told The Guardian on telephone that henceforth, no personnel of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), would be issued firearms except for guard duties, at the base and to respond to violent crimes as they occur.

He stated that all FSARS teams on routine patrol have been withdrawn in compliance with the IGP’s directive.

According to him, in order to improve on the efficiency and effectiveness of FSARS and ensure that they uphold the fundamental human rights of the citizens, a training/capacity workshop for squad members will kick off this week in Abuja

He further said that no FSARS personnel will henceforth attend to any violent crimes except he was kitted in his approved jacket to guide members of the public.

“Only FSARS operatives have the right to wear a jacket with the inscription ‘FSARS’. All other states Special Anti Robbery Squads, (SAR), which are commanded by state commissioners of police are to wear the inscription SARS without ‘F’,” he said.

Edgal called on state commissioners and commanders of tactical units to join hands to ensure the total success of all the directives and reforms regarding FSARS and SARS operations by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

He reassured members of the public that the era of ‘slap on the wrist or cover-ups’ of any policeman caught involving himself in any matter that will tarnish the image of the force was over. “Henceforth, maximum disciplinary penalty awaits such policemen,” he stated.

