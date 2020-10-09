Firefighter who died in training exercise ‘was struck by a balcony door and knocked over a railing’

Firefighter Jason Cortez (pictured) died on Wednesday morning in San Francisco, California

A San Francisco father-of-two firefighter, 42, who died during a training exercise was struck by a balcony door and knocked over a railing, plunging three stories to his death, according to witnesses.

Jason Cortez, a 13-year veteran of San Francisco Fire Department, died Wednesday morning in an accident at the Division of Training at 19th and Folsom streets.

Cortez was one of four Station No. 3 firefighters taking part in a morning drill at the facility around 10 a.m. when he toppled over the side of the balcony and fell three stories, suffering fatal head injuries.

He was given emergency medical care at the scene and was rushed to the San Francisco General Hospital where he died around 11am.

New details have now emerged of the deadly fall as an investigation is underway.

Cortez had gone out on to the fire escape landing to connect a fire hose to a wall mounted nozzle to feed water to the simulated fire on the floor above as part of the training exercise, reported NBC Bay Area.

According to witness accounts, the firefighter was then struck from behind by the fire escape access door that knocked him over the top of the railing.

Authorities are currently investigating what caused the door to hit Cortez.

The door should have been propped open during the training exercise for safety reasons.

One theory is that the door was closed and may have swung open by the force of the sudden pressure in the hose.

Another is that it was propped open but somehow struck him anyway.

The firefighter was wearing full breathing apparatus at the time which witnesses told investigators could have caused Cortez to lose his balance more easily when the door struck him.

In photos taken in the aftermath of the accident, the hose was seen connected to the nozzle next to the fire escape landing and was draped over the railing onto the balcony and through the open door.

Cortez died during a training exercise when he was struck by a balcony door and knocked over a railing, plunging three stories to his death from the Division of Training (pictured) at 19th and Folsom streets, according to witnesses

In photos taken in the aftermath of the accident, the hose was seen connected to the nozzle next to the fire escape landing and was draped over the railing onto the balcony and through the open door (above)

The door that knocked the father-of-two over the railing. Authorities are currently investigating what caused the door to hit Cortez. The door should have been propped open during the training exercise for safety reasons

A probe into his death is now underway involving both Cal OSHA and the SFPD’s major accident detail.

Mourners left flowers, cards and candles outside the training center Thursday as a tribute to the 42-year-old firefighter.

Out of respect, the department lowered its flags to half-staff until further notice.

On Wednesday afternoon, a number of Cortez’s colleagues arrived to San Francisco General Hospital’s entrance to salute him as his body was transported via a vehicle to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The department paid tribute to Cortez as a ‘friend to all’.

Mourners left flowers, cards and candles outside the training center Thursday as a tribute to the 42-year-old firefighter

Members of the San Francisco Fire Department and police department saluted Cortez’s body in a procession outside of San Francisco General Hospital Wednesday (pictured)

‘This is a very trying time as Jason was well-liked in our department,’ said San Francisco Fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

‘Jason is not only a fellow firefighter paramedic.

‘He’s friend to all. He’s an advocate for public safety, he’s a father of two children, a husband to an amazing wife and a child to a retired San Francisco firefighter.’

SFFD Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said during a second press conference: ‘He has worked at station three engine three, which is the busiest fire engine in the country.

‘So that should tell you something about him. He was a go getter. He cared about people, he loved his job. He loved the people he worked with, and he loved his family.

‘And our job in the fire department right now is to hold one another up, to take care of his family and to complete an investigation. ‘

She added: ‘If I could clone him, I would. He was just a wonderful human being.’

Jason Cortez, pictured with one of his sons, began his career with the San Francisco Fire Department in 2007 as an EMT and paramedic for Station 49

Cortez (right), pictured with his wife (left), was described as ‘dedicated’ and someone who ‘cared about people’

Cortez (right) is the son of a San Francisco Fire Deparment veteran (left) and worked with the same department for 13 years

San Francisco Firefighters Union Local 798 shared photos of Cortez and his family following his death.

‘Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, especially his two young children,’ the statement read.

‘San Francisco Firefighters mourn the loss of our brother and we are committed to doing everything in our power to support the Cortez family in the days, months, and years to come.’

Cortez joined the San Francisco Fire Department in June 2007 to initially work as an EMT and paramedic on ambulances for Station 49.

He graduated from the fire academy and has been a ‘dedicated’ member of Station 3 for the last two years.

Cortez is survived by his wife and two young sons. He is the son of a retired San Francisco firefighter.