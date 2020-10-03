Firm proffers solution to pandemics, other health challenges

This followed the struggles to curtail the global ravaging Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, which revealed that Nigeria was not ready for pandemics and emerging health challenges.

Dr. Kayode Williams, a consultant with the healthcare firm stated yesterday in Lagos that the firm’s primary focus was to proffer innovative solutions that address the healthcare needs of citizens.

He said: “There has been a major failure in the healthcare sector over the years and unfortunately, lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise while healthcare-related cost increases.”

This is why health innovation is necessary, as it would help to monitor and evaluate the quality and appropriateness of healthcare provided at different health facilities, pursue opportunities to improve healthcare, and resolve identified problems in the quality and delivery of healthcare services in Nigeria. It would also reduce health risk, optimise health benefits, improve patient experience, and negotiate healthcare costs. Also, there are wellness programmes, case management, and general medical advice.”

He further said the innovation would help hospitals implement strategies for operating models that sustain improvements in quality of care and boost cost-effectiveness. “There is healthcare expertise with analytical skills to help hospital executives meet challenges such as improving customer satisfaction and containing costs.”

Dr. Williams also noted that there is a standby team that advises state governments on how to run state health insurance schemes and also community health insurance schemes.