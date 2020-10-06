Firm unveils N250m facility at Lagos Airport

An indigenous firm, Free On Board, is to build a N250 million packaging factory at the Lagos Airport for goods and logistics, in partnership with the Handling Company (NAHCO) and other international partners.

The factory, according to the firm’s promoter and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Oluwajimi Adebakin, will create a window, Brand Nigeria, which will ensure proper labelling and packaging of any product intended for export.

Adebakin, who made this known to reporters, said discussions were at a final stage with NAHCO for the commencement of the packaging project as the site has been secured.

Describing Brand Nigeria as a national assignment, he said the project’s objective is to ensure that exported products meet international standards.

The FOB boss said the firm will offer credit to motivate Nigerians interested in export business.

“This is why we believe that 100 tonnes of cargo on a daily basis is achievable in a nation of over 260 million people if only 10million of us play an active role in this endeavor, we will be doing more than 100 tonnes a day and we see an opportunity to reduce unemployment drastically across the country.”

He called for a subsidy for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to ensure that charges were waived on goods to encourage exporters, adding that growing export business remains part of the solutions towards a diversified economy.

Adebakin urged exporters to register with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council for easy movement of goods.