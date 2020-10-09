First Aid To Consider During Protest (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

So many unplanned things happen during protests, sometimes, peaceful protests might turn violent, the important thing is having a run to first aid.

There are people trained to do this, however, if you need to treat an issue yourself, here are the basic protest first aid tips you need to know.

For Minor Bruises



According to Mayo Clinic, when you have minor bruises or scrapes, wash or sanitize your hands, apply light pressure if there’s bleeding, rinse the area with water, consider applying petroleum jelly or an antibiotic ointment, and cover it with a bandage. Also, if you have a bump or bruise along with the scrape, apply ice and some light compression if possible.

Dehydration and heat exhaustion



When marching and protesting under the sun, it is normal to get dehydrated, it is one of the common issues that arise during any protest. You can help prevent it by bringing water with you, but it may not be easy to refill your bottle after a few hours. According to Mayo Clinic, Some of the first signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion are thirst, fatigue, and dizziness. If you notice these symptoms in yourself or someone else, try to take a break and drink some water, ideally in the shade or near a fan. You can also try removing any tight clothing you may be wearing or splashing your face with cold water.

Tear gas or pepper spray



These causes lots of pains, such as burning and stinging in the eyes and mouth, lung irritation, and skin irritation. Always wear a mask and airtight eye protection, avoid using makeup or contact lenses, which can trap the irritants in your skin or eyes. If you are exposed, flushing the irritant out with water is generally the easiest effective thing you can do according to Self. However, there’s some disagreement about the right thing to use: Some people may prefer to use mixtures of water and antacids or milk. It is advisable to use just water.

Handcuff Injuries



Handcuffs and zip-ties are always tight on the wrist, hence, causing tingling and numb sensations on the wrist that may last for days. According to Self, start by washing your hands and cleaning your wrists with soap and water. Then you can try doing some gentle massages and stretches in your arms and wrists. To ease the pain you can apply an over-the-counter topical anti-inflammatory, like a cream containing camphor or menthol. Over time, the symptoms should get better and eventually go away.

Also, remember to always go with your mask because of Coronavirus.

The medical information provided in this article is provided as an information resource only. This information does not create any patient-physician relationship and should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis and treatment.