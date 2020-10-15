First bank CEO, Adeduntan, becomes member of Bretton Woods Committee

Adesola Adeduntan

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan has been honoured with membership of Bretton Woods Committee (BWC). FirstBank has also joined Bretton Woods Committee as an Organisational Supporter in line with the commitment to demonstrate cooperation and foster global well-being.

The membership, which is by invitation only, is in recognition of Dr. Adeduntan’s sterling leadership qualities including efforts in ensuring that FirstBank remains at the forefront in promoting financial inclusion in Africa.

According Bretton Woods, ‘’committee members are leaders at the top of business, academic, and nonprofit sectors. Influencers from every region of the world – including industry CEOs, international policymakers, and former U.S. officials – we champion efforts to spur economic growth, alleviate poverty, and advance global financial stability. Given your leadership and background, we believe you would be a valuable addition to the Bretton Woods Committee’’.

Since its founding in 1983, members of BWC include leaders at the top of the business, finance, academic, and non-profit sectors, including many industry CEOs, as well as former presidents, cabinet-level officials, and lawmakers who share the belief that international economic cooperation is essential and best served through strong and effective International Finance Institutions (IFIs). Members include President Jimmy Carter; Professor Henry Gates Jr, Harvard University; Mr. Michael E. O’Neill, Chairman of Citigroup (2012-2019).

The mission and work of the Committee is motivated by the conviction that systematic, principled and effective multilateral cooperation is the surest means of achieving economic and social progress. Through its programs and events, the Committee convenes policymakers together with members and stakeholders across its network to explore current issues in global finance, development and trade, and to propose ways in which the system – and the institutions that comprise it – can be strengthened and made more effective.

Appreciating the recognition, Dr. Adeduntan said “On behalf of the board, management and staff of FirstBank, I’m deeply honoured to be recognised as a member of The Bretton Woods Committee. In addition, as a contributor, FirstBank remains committed to the goals of the Bretton Woods Committee. This is especially at this time when the role played by business and political leaders is critical to exploring efficient ways of deepening collaboration and inclusion across borders whilst mitigating the adverse effects of the coronavirus on not just the global economy but on other aspects of the livelihood of every individual and household.

“I look forward to working with other members of The Bretton Woods Committee as we continue to build on the successes achieved over the years. With these, we will make the world a better place,” he concluded.