Five demands from #EndSARS protesters

Immediate release of all arrested protesters

Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families

Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of Police misconduct (within 10days)

In line with police act, psychological evaluation and retaining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed

Increase Police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens .

Nigeria may witness second wave of COVID-19 – PTF

