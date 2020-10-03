Five EPL matches to watch this weekend

By Adeyinka Akintunde

The 2020/2021 season of the English Premier League enters its fourth week this weekend. The last three weeks have been filled with drama and goals with Leicester City, defending champions Liverpool and Everton, on top of the table, with three straight wins so far.

Just before the international break next week, there are some classy matches to watch out for this weekend:

Man. United vs Tottenham Hotspurs

Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford on Sunday when his Tottenham Hotspur side faces Manchester United in the Premier League.

United go into the game following successive wins over Brighton & Hove Albion over the past while Spurs have so far coped well with a particularly relentless schedule.

Manchester United recorded an unforgettable 3-2 win at Brighton as Bruno Fernandes’s 100th-minute penalty – controversially awarded after the final whistle had gone – capped an instant Premier League classic which also included Brighton hitting the woodwork a record five times and netting a 95th-minute equaliser.

Tottenham however suffered from a late penalty deep into stoppage time to allow Newcastle United rescue a point with their first shot on target in the 97th minute.

Leeds v Manchester City

Leeds scored 14 goals in their first two games but were dragged into a proper football match by Sheffield United last time out. Patrick Bamford was the hero that day, popping up late on to give United their second win of the season.

City were well beaten by Leicester despite what Pep Guardiola and Rodri might say. They were atrocious defensively and will be given a similarly stern examination by the likes of Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno. This will be a brilliant game. There’s no way it can’t be.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea has gone through ups and downs in recent weeks. They smacked Brighton 3-1 in their opener but have won just once in their next four – that victory being a 6-0 triumph over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

They host a Crystal Palace side currently two points above them, with the Eagles winning two of their three games so far. Wilfried Zaha has three goals to his name and if he’s on his game again against a Chelsea defence that shipped three goals to West Brom in a sloppy fashion, Palace will get some joy.

Roy Hodgson’s side has enjoyed success against the Blues in recent times, but Chelsea needs a win and should get one in the weekend’s opener.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Aston Villa loan signing and boyhood Everton fan Ross Barkley could face Liverpool on Sunday. Jack Grealish has overcome the dead leg he sustained against Fulham but Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause are injured.

This fixture turned into a pivotal game for Liverpool last season – they were 1-0 down with three minutes left last November but ended up winning 2-1.

Liverpool will assess the fitness of Jordan Henderson, who has been out for two weeks with a muscle problem.

Thiago Alcantara is self-isolating after a positive test for coronavirus, while Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain injured.

Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta has undoubtedly put more of a structure in place than predecessor Unai Emery, but they are still a way of fighting top teams

They did beat Liverpool on penalties in their follow up Carabao Cup clash in one of the worst football matches you’ll see this season, leading nicely into their home game against Sheffield United.

The Blades are yet to get up and running for both goals and points this season, losing to Wolves, Aston Villa, and Leeds without finding the back of the net.

It’s been Alexandre Lacazette making the early headway for the Gunners so far rather than Pierre-Emile Aubameyang, but expect the latter to rediscover some form on Sunday.