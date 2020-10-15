International News

Five-month-old is the picture of disgust when she tastes vegetables for the first time 

By
Yuck! Five-month-old is the picture of disgust when she tastes vegetables for the first time

  • Layla Johnson was fed a pureed mix of autumnal veg at her home in London
  • Medley did not go down well as she pulled series of animated facial expressions
  • Her parents Stephanie Irish and Joe Johnson could not help but see funny side

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

A five-month-old girl did not hold back as she showed her disgust at tasting vegetables for the first time.  

Layla Johnson was fed a pureed mix of broccoli, sweetcorn and pumpkin at her home in London.

But the medley did not go down well and the baby girl pulled a series of very animated facial expressions before starting to retch.

Her parents Stephanie Irish and Joe Johnson, who were filming Layla tasting the food, burst out laughing at her reaction. 

Layla Johnson reacts as she is fed a pureed mix of broccoli, sweetcorn and pumpkin at her home in London

In the clip, filmed on October 2, Layla wears a pink babygrow and sits patiently in a child seat.

Stephanie raises a spoon of puree to her daughter’s mouth and the baby enthusiastically chows down.

But she regrets her decision almost instantly, screwing up her face in disgust and opening her mouth to retch.

Layla instantly screws up her face in disgust and opens her mouth to retch after tasting the spoonful of puree

Layla’s eyes begin to water before she repeatedly shudders. The little girl looks up at her mother in apparent disbelief but Stephanie struggles to contain her laughter

Her eyes begin to water before she repeatedly shudders.

The little girl looks up at her mother in apparent disbelief as Stephanie struggles to contain her laughter.

She repeatedly asks ‘Is that not nice?’ while battling a case of the giggles.

