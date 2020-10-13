Daily News

Flavour, Phyno, Zoro join #ENDSARS protest in Enugu

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Nwafor Sunday

Award winning musicians have joined #ENDSARS protest seeking for the reformation of SARS and end to police brutality, assault and maltreatment in the country.

In Enugu, where the protest is ongoing, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli aka Flavour has denied himself the comfort in his house to join protesters who are furiously demanding an end to the operations and activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

READ ALSO: EndSARS: Police inspector, passerby killed in Lagos protest

Joining him in the protest was Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno and another Igbo rapper Zoro.

Enjoy the video below:

Vanguard

Kano Governor Suspends Aide Over #EndSARS Tweet

Previous article

#EndSARS protesters shut roads in Ile-Ife

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News