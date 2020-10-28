fleeing-bandits-kidnap-three-women-as-police-repel-attack

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina Police Command has successfully repelled banditry attacks in Tsaskiya Community of Safana LGA.

While five of the bandits were killed, the fleeing ones abducted three women.

Katsina state and in the process killed 5 of the bandits while the escaping bandits kidnapped 3 women in the same area

Police Public relations Officer of the command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, in a statement, said the shoot-out followed credible intelligence report.



He said: “The Command in collaboration with the Military, succeeded in repelling coordinated attack by bandits who were on revenge mission on Tsaskiya Community of Safana LGA of Katsina state’’.

‘’Bandits numbering over 200, armed with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) and AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, clandestinely attacked the village through three entry security barricades’’.

‘’ In the spur of the moment, the teams engaged the hoodlums into a gun duel and as a result five suspected bandits were killed and many escaped with gun shots wounds’.

‘’On the other hand, the hoodlums shot and killed one Rabe Bala, aged 30, a lunatic from the village.

“Also, the hoodlums while on their way out ,kidnapped three women who ran into a nearby bush path for safety’’.

He said search parties were still combing the nearby bushes with a view to recovering more dead bodies and arrest the injured bandits.