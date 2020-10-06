Flight attendant reveals the ‘nastiest parts on a plane’

A flight attendant has revealed the ‘nastiest parts on a plane’ and how you can avoid them in a viral TikTok video that has many viewers wondering why more things aren’t sanitized ahead of each flight.

In her behind-the-scenes clip, Kat Kamalani, 30, from Salt Lake City, Utah, points out all the spots on an aircraft that people should be wary of touching, making it clear that disinfectant wipes are a must while traveling — especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘First things first, do not touch the backseat pocket,’ she advises viewers. ‘They clean them out between flights but they don’t sanitize them. Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags, and garbage that has been in there.’

Important: Flight attendant Kat Kamalani, 30, from Utah, points out all the spots on an aircraft that are crawling with germs in her viral TikTok video

Good point: Kat warns people should avoid touching the backseat pocket, saying: ‘Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags, and garbage that has been in there’

Kat notes that anyone who plans on using their tray table — especially for eating — should sanitize it beforehand.

‘I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child’s diaper and then they put it in the back seat pocket,’ she explains.

Kat then points to the ceiling, warning: ‘Those air vents, they’ve seen thousands of hands. Wipe them down before you touch them.’

She also claims that the safety guide cards found in the back seat are not sanitized by the airline and should be either avoided or cleaned.

When she gets to the seatbelt buckle, one of the most touched objects on a plane, she keeps it brief, saying: ‘Yeah, just wipe.’

Dirty: Kat says she has seen people put dirty diapers on their tray tables, and she also notes that the plane’s air vents ‘have seen thousands of hands’

Musts: The flight attendant advises people always sanitize the safety card and seatbelt buckle

Final tips: She also says people should lock the lavatory door using a tissue to avoid germs, while pointing out the compartment where they store sanitary pads for female passengers

‘When entering the lavatory, use a tissue to lock the door,’ she adds.

At the end of her video, she shares one last ‘little tip’ for female passengers, explaining that ‘you can always find sanitary pads hidden in a compartment in the lavatory.’

‘Flight attendant hack. GROSS things on airplane,’ she captioned the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

‘So basically EVERYTHING,’ one commenter wrote, while another asked: ‘Soooo, what DOES get cleaned?’

‘Cleaning crews work HARD but aren’t given very much time to clean,’ Kat explained in the comments.

Popular series: Last month, Kat shared her tips that people should follow every single time they check into a hotel — like checking the mattress for bed bugs (pictured)

Good point: She advises never putting a suitcase on the bed because it is dirty and removing items like decorative pillows or throws because they never get washed

Last month, Kat shared a series of tips that people should follow every single time they check into a hotel.

In the video, which has viewed more than 6.2 million times, the flight attendant and mother-of-two can be seen entering a hotel as she details the step-by-step precautions people should be taking.

Several of the hacks focus on safety, with Kat sharing several tips for how to protect yourself, particularly when you’re traveling by yourself.

‘First things first, never say your room number out loud — just in case there’s anyone around,’ she begins. ‘You don’t want them knowing where you’re staying.

‘Always make sure there’s no one behind you when going into your room and check if there’s anybody in the room, behind curtains, under the bed, etc.’

Great tip: Kat points out that people can put food in an ice bucket if there’s no refrigerator available in the room

Safe: Kat stresses you should always make sure there is no one behind you when going into your room. She also highlights the importance of locking the doors — including the top lock

Kat’s hotel check-in checklist 1. Never say your room number out loud in case there’s anyone around 2. Always make sure there’s no one behind you when going into your room 3. Lock the doors – including the top lock 4. Check corners of the mattress for bed bugs 5. Remove top pillows or comforters because they never wash those 6. Never put your bag on the bed because it’s been through the airport 7. If you don’t have a refrigerator, put your food in an ice bucket

Kat then goes on to highlight the importance of locking the doors — including the top lock.

Moving on the flight attendant shares some advice about cleanliness, making suggestions for how travelers can determine whether the room is hygienic and steps they can take in order to make it a bit cleaner.

‘Next, you want to make sure for bed bugs, so check on the corners,’ Kat continues.

‘The next thing you want to do is take off any top pillows or comforters, they never wash those.’

‘Next, never put your bag on the bed. It’s been through the airport and it’s disgusting.’

Finally, the traveling expert reveals one last hack for how to make the most of the amenities that are in your room, even if you are left without an essential like a mini-fridge.

‘If you don’t have a refrigerator, put your food in an ice bucket — and there you go!’ she concluded.