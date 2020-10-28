flight-operations-resume-in-akure-airport-as-akeredolu-intervenes

Rotimi Akeredolu

FLIGHT operations at the Akure Airport which was temporarily halted three days ago following the discovery of a crater dug on the runway of the airport has commenced.

Vanguard gathered that the intervention of the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was responsible for the commencement of operation at the airport.

Recall that 48 hours ago, some hoodlums during the # EndSARS Protest dug a crater on the runway of the airport.

Officials of the Airport Authority reportedly discovered the crater in the night and alerted the management who thereafter halted flight operations.

The management of the airport was then forced to shut the airports thereby preventing the flight from either taking off or landing in the airport.

Vanguard gathered that the sudden development in the airport made travelling by air through the Akure Airports impossible.

Sources at the airport said in Akure, the state capital that governor Akeredolu was helpful in bringing the busy airport back to business.

“But for the prompt intervention of the governor, it would have taken some time to be back on stream; we thank God we are fully back after three days of hitches.

“Hopefully from Thursday, we will commence operations to our destinations. All intending passengers are even being contacted to follow up on this development”, he said.

Contacted on the involvement the state governor, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo confirmed that the state government had to intervene in the interest of the people and businesses.

Ojogo said that “There is nothing unusual in the Governor’s intervention because it has to do with the people, their businesses and those of investors.

“This is not the first time Mr Governor will intervene in the affairs of Federal Government agencies whenever there was a need to do so.

“I know there is likely to be a resumption of flights but you can confirm from the Airport authorities for an official confirmation in respect of this, please.

Officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria declined cement when approached by newsmen in Akure.



They directed journalists to the spokesperson of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu.

Yakubu had when the crater was discovered said that ” that repair works had commenced on the cracked portions on the runway adding that there was no cause for alarm.

