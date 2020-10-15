Flood: Anambra sets up teaching centres

From Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Anambra State Government is to provide learning opportunities for children in Holding Centres in communities where flooding has posed a serious challenge.

Commissioner for Basic Education Prof Kate Omenugha, who made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting, said a committee to be chaired by Head, Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC), Otuocha zone, Mr Joseph Enemuo, had been set up to ensure the success of the project.

She said the committee would find ways of teaching school children in flood-challenged areas, as well as ensure that learning goes on in all the holding centres of the state.

“Those in flood-affected areas will proceed on recess from October 5, until the situation improves.

“The Ministry implores the affected students and pupils in flood affected areas to make effective use of the ‘Teaching On-Air’ programme as radio sets will be distributed to these areas for optimal use.

“Students involved in National Examination Council (NECO) has been assigned to other unaffected schools to sit for the examinations,” she said.

The commissioner added that the committee would provide data of schools affected by the flood.

“The committee will also be handy with data on the number of schools submerged in flood and the damages to equipment if any,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the third term of the 2019/2020 academic calendar by two weeks.

In a statement signed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Mr Nwabueze Nwankwo said the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session would run from September 14 to November 12 as against an earlier calendar of September 14 to October 23.

The statement noted that the Ministry would soon release the details of 2020/2021 academic calendar.