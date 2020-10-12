Flood: Bayelsa community seek state, federal assistance 

Flood ravaged Adagbabiri community

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenogoa

Indigenes of flood-ravaged Adagbabiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the State and Federal Governments to provide them relief materials.

According to community sources, the rising water level has exceeded that witnessed in 2018 and may reach that of 2012.

Most houses in the community including school buildings, health and worship centres, and town hall have all been flooded with residents vacating their homes.

Also, property and food items worth several millions of naira have been destroyed.

Some community folks had to pack their valuables on elevated platforms to prevent them from being destroyed; while others take refuge in uncompleted structures on high ground to survive the menace.

Some of the victims, including the oldest man in the community referred to as ‘Amakosowei’ of Adagbabriri community, Elder Fresh Esuku, the CDC Chairman, Mr Preye Awolowo Clarkson and others, described the flood as a perennial disaster.

Another native, Mr Francis Aladou who cooks inside canoe; after his home was sacked by flood appealed for immediate relief such as food items, water, medications and flood displaced persons’ camps amongst others.

“Though flooding is a perennial problem here, the volume of the water this year is alarming. It has exceeded what we experienced in 2018 and may reach that of 2012.

“Most of our houses including school buildings, health and worship centres, and town hall have been submerged,” they lamented.

According to them, “only the dredging of the River Niger and other tributaries will bring an end to the menacing flood ravaging the community.”

